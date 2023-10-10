Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2023 -- Precision Medicine Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $29.1 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $50.2 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.5 % from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising number of product approvals followed by growing focus on genetic testing, a prerequisite for precision medicine therapeutics, are the factors supporting market growth.



Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215185595



Browse in-depth TOC on "Precision Medicine Market"



189 - Tables

50 - Figures

240 – Pages



Hospitals and Clinics subsegment accounted is the fastest growing of the precision medicine market by product & service



Among the end user, the market is segmented hospitals and clinics and home care setting. In 2022, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest growth rate of the precision medicine market by end user. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to factors such as availability of better facilities and assistance in hospitals and clinics, accessibility to advanced diagnostic tests along with precise therapeutic regime among others.



Oncology is the fastest-growing segment of the precision medicine market by applications



Among the applications, the precision medicine market is segmented into drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, soil microbiome applications, industrial applications, ecological & environmental applications, veterinary applications, and other applications. In 2023, the drug discovery segment accounted for the fastest-growing share of the usage segment of precision medicine market. Growth in this market segment can be attributed to one of the major factors which is the growing number of research activities for development of new drugs.



Europe: The second-largest region in the precision medicine market.



The European market is the second-largest precision medicine market globally, mainly due to factors such as presence of key market players in the region. Europe is considered a major hub for precision medicine players and organizations. Moreover, greater awareness among people about newly emerging area of precision medicine, especially compared to developing regions.



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215185595



Precision Medicine Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



Growth in genetic testing and companion diagnostics



Restraints:



High costs of therapeutics



Opportunities:



Growing demand for cell and gene therapies



Challenges:



Challenges associated with adoption of precision medicine



Key Market Players:



The market for precision medicine is competitive, with key players strategizing to capture the market. Prominent players in the precision medicine market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Bristol Myers Squibb (US), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Pfizer Inc. (US), AbbVie Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), , GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Sanofi (France), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Amgen, Inc. (US), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan) among others.



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=215185595



Recent Developments:



In February 2023, Roche received EC approval for expansion of the Hemlibra (emicizumab) European Union (EU) marketing authorization.



In January 2022, AstraZeneca (UK) collaborated with Scorpion Therapeutics to develop and commercialize precision medicines against hard-to-target cancer proteins, with an aim to transform oncology treatment. The size of this deal accounted for USD 75 billion.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.



630 Dundee Road



Suite 430



Northbrook, IL 60062



USA: +1-888-600-6441



Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com