Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2023 -- Radiation Shielding Material Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $714 million in 2023 and is poised to reach $980 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in the Medical Radiation Shielding market is mainly driven by the growing usage of nuclear medicine and radiation therapy for diagnosis and treatment and Increasing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the Medical Radiation Shielding market during the forecast period. However, the Lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure, Dearth of Skilled Oncologist/Radiologist and No mandate for using lead aprons during dental x-ray procedures in the US are restricting the growth of this market.



The Key players in the Medical Radiation Shielding market are ETS-LINDGREN (An Esco Technologies Company) (US), Nelco worldwide (US), Infab Corporation (US), Burlington Medical (US), MarShield (Canada), Ray-Bar Engineering Corp (US), Mars Metal Company (Canada), Radiation Protection Products (US), Nuclear Lead Co (US), Ultraray (Canada), Veritas Medical Solutions, LLC (US), Global Partners in Shielding, Inc (US), Nuclear Shields (Netherlands), A&L Shielding (US), Amray Medical (Ireland), Protech Medical (US), Lemer Pax (France), Pilot Industries Limited (India), Mayco Industries (US), Nuclear Shielding Supplies & Service (US), Canada Metal North America Ltd. (Canada), Lead Shielding (US), Wardray Premise (UK), Calder Healthcare (UK) and Gravita India Ltd. (India).



DRIVER: Increasing use of particle therapy for cancer treatment



Particle therapy is an emerging technology for providing radiation therapy to cancer patients. Particle therapy, especially proton therapy have various advantages as compared to the conventional photon therapy which surely drive the demand for particle therapy in the regions where the adoption rate of advanced products which are technology based is more.



RESTRAINT: Dearth of skilled oncologist/radiologist



The Radiation shielding material market is witnessing continuous technological innovations and advancements aimed towards making the devices and techniques more accurate and specific. Due to the shortage of skilled and trained personnel a lot of cancer patients miss out on effective radiotherapy procedures. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncologists (ASCO), In US in 2021 there were 13,146 oncologists engaged in active patient care. However, 32 million Americans live in a county with no oncologists. ASCO projects a shortage for more than 2,200 oncologists by 2025. Similarly, In Inida according to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), the number of Indians suffering from cancer is expected to increase to 29.8 million in the year 2025 from 26.7 million in 2021. However, the country has a huge shortfall of number of oncologists available for cancer patients.



Electromagnetic Radiation segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.



The Radiation Shielding Material market, by product, has been segmented into Electromagnetic Radiation and Particle Radiation. Electromagnetic radiation will drive the growth of the market electromagnetic shielding refers to the use of shielding materials to block or attenuate the shielding area and the outside world of electromagnetic energy transmission. Also X-ray and gamma rays are forms of electromagnetic radiation that occur with higher energy levels than those displayed by ultraviolet or visible light. Thick, dense shielding, such as lead, is necessary to protect against the energy emitted from x-rays as Shielding and x-ray room design is a very important consideration for any healthcare facility that performs diagnostic and interventional radiology.



The Lead Shielding segment held the largest market share in the material market.



By Material, the global Radiation Shielding Material market is broadly segmented into Lead Shielding, Lead Composite Shielding and Non-Lead and Lead Free Shielding. Lead Shielding is expected to grow highest in the upcoming years. The Increasing safety awareness among people working in radiation radiation-prone environment will drive the demand for the radiation safety which will require radiation shielding product made of lead shielding material.



North America dominates the global Radiation Shielding Material market.



Based on the region, the Radiation Shielding Material market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North American market is driven by the growing focus on growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for cancer treatment and Development of number of PET/CT scans technology.



