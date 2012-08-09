"Exploring Ukraine. IT Outsourcing Industry": The volume of IT Outsourcing Services Provided in Ukraine Has Grown by a Factor Ten

Kyiv, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2012 -- Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative, leading association of Ukrainian software development and IT outsourcing companies published the report on the state of IT outsourcing industry in Ukraine “Exploring Ukraine. IT Outsourcing Industry".



Over the last eight years, the volume of software development and IT outsourcing services Ukraine has provided has grown by a factor ten. According to the research findings, in 2011 the volume of IT outsourcing and software development services provided in Ukraine reached US$ 1.1 billion and the number of IT specialists working in the industry reached 25,000 people with 20% growth.



The report “Exploring Ukraine. IT Outsourcing Industry” is distributed for free and includes the latest information about the state of Ukraine’s outsourcing industry: the volume of provided IT outsourcing services, the number of IT specialists engaged in delivering the IT outsourcing services, number of companies operating in the industry, and service rates.The research examines key development indicators and data on the state of the industry for the years 2003-2011.



The primary objective of the report is to provide the holistic view on the state and potential of the Ukrainian industry of IT outsourcing and software development services and to provide potential clients with all the information needed to understand the market and to make decisions about outsourcing activities to Ukraine.



The report also includes general information about the country, its infrastructure and specifics of conducting business in Ukraine. This information might be useful for those who consider Ukraine for outsourcing their IT works or setting up their R&D offices here.



ELEKS Software, a global organization delivering software, localization, testing and web design services for diverse markets in the USA and Europe, became the general sponsor of the research.



Victor Maznyuk, President of Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative and Editor-in-Chief of “Exploring Ukraine. IT Outsourcing Industry” report, noted, “Since the year 2000 Ukraine has been a leading player in the global software development market and enjoyed exceptional growth due to the strength and depth of its IT talent. The industry has been developing at a rapid pace of 20-25% growth a year and attracting many global businesses as an excellent outsourcing destination. The governmental support and recent adoption of a range of laws designed to support the Ukrainian IT service providers and software developers will promote industry growth and further expansion of the software development and IT outsourcing service ecosystem.



I believe that the report “Exploring Ukraine. IT Outsourcing Industry” is a qualitative source of information on the state of the Ukrainian IT outsourcing and software development services industry and will contribute to the strengthening of Ukraine’s position as global provider of outsourcing services.”



The official version of the report “Exploring Ukraine. IT Outsourcing Industry” is available for download at the Ukrainian Hi-Tech Initiative website http://bit.ly/Tc3jQj.



