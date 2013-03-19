Explorite Provides the First Social Marketplace for College Students at Boston University in Massachusetts

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- A new website, Explorite is now part of the Boston University marketplace for college students. Explorite is an online marketplace that is devoted to serving college and university students in a number of different ways. From providing a marketplace to finding jobs, roommates and even help with car pooling, Explorite expands the options of Boston University students.



Explorite offers its online services for free to all Boston University students and those from all other colleges and universities. All that is needed is to sign up using a valid email address and students then have access to all of what Explorite offers. Launched on October 3rd, 2012, Explorite was founded and created by Adi Pellumbi, a computer science alumni student at Salem State University which is also located in Massachusetts. The purpose of Explorite was to offer a free platform for students to share items, find jobs, roommates, carpool and expand the student marketplace. Today, the Boston University marketplace for college students has been greatly expanded by the inclusion of Explorite.



Essentially, Explorite broadens the base of the Boston University marketplace for college students by providing an online platform that includes students from other universities. Explorite expands the services offered to students by providing a broader student marketplace for the purchasing and selling of items. One example is used books that are still needed for class can still cost a considerable amount of money from the university and book store dealers. The traditional means of students selling books was to post such notices on bulletin boards or in more recent times the school website classifieds. However, such postings could miss a great deal of students who were either off-campus or not familiar with the school website. With Explorite, the Boston University marketplace for college students has now expanded to include students from outside who can provide items to buy and sell.



For example, Explorite can provide a platform for students selling old books they no longer need. A Boston University student simply posts the book and the price they want to sell in the appropriate section of Explorite. In response, another student who needs the book contacts the seller through the email platform. While the actual transaction does not take place on Explorite, the buyer and seller work out their agreement on the platform. All the details of payment and shipping or simply meeting at a place are worked out. This Boston University marketplace for college students can actually save them a considerable amount of money. Plus, Explorite offers a platform for selling books that otherwise might go unsold or purchased back for a much lower price.



Along with the marketplace, Explorite offers a number of other features that helps to broaden the opportunities for students. Expanding the Boston University marketplace for college students online is what Explorite is designed to do. For more information about Explorite, please visit this website. It is free to join and any college student may take advantage of the services provided by Explorite.



