Explorite.com Announces Opening Its Services Up to Boston University Students

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Explorite.com, a popular Salem State University classifieds for college students has announced that it is broadening its service area to include students and faculty from Boston University as well.



As a Boston University marketplace for college students, Explorite.com will offer the same types of services as it has in the past. These include the ability to buy, sell, trade or share college schoolbooks or other required supplies. Explorite was founded and built by computer science student, Adi Pellumbi, in order to assist college students with saving money or turning old stuff lying around their dorm room into cash .



In addition to books, they also allow students from both universities to post ads for rooms, apartments, jobs, or car-pooling needs. Mr. Pellumbi got the idea of creating Explorite.com while attending Salem State University. While there, he realized that many college students couldn’t afford the price of a brand new textbook. Also, he noticed that students often had needs for a cheap car or place to stay and there was really nowhere for them to turn.



Local classified ads didn’t adequately meet the needs of college students, but having a website solely for them worked perfectly. Students with expensive textbooks from a previous class could earn some extra money. Those with an extra room to rent had a place to post that. Mr. Pellumbi’s website caught on quickly and students were pleased to finally have an electronic bulletin board where they could exchange information with other students.



Registration at the Explorite.com site is completely free and now open to all students and faculty of both Salem State and Boston University. The Explorite site was originally launched on October 3rd 2012 and has quickly grown into a highly utilized website.



Creator and website owner, Adi Pellumbi, had this to say, “I’m so pleased to be able to offer the helpful services on my website to Boston University and Salem State University students and look forward to expanding to include even more Massachusetts colleges in the future. College students are usually broke and need to find books and other resources as cheaply as possible.”



The catchy slogan for Explorite.com is “College Life Made Easy” and students who regularly use the site’s resources all agree that it does take a lot of pressure off when they can save money. Signing up on the site is fast and easy and all site services are free of charge to students at both colleges.



Explorite.com offers a number of free services to students at Boston University and Salem State University. Students and faculty can list items for sale like schoolbooks, furniture, cars, or just about anything a college student might need. The website also allows you to post rooms or apartments for rent, car-pooling needs, or any other type of goods or services that a college student might be interested in.



