Explorite.com Offers Free Listings to Boston University Students

Explorite.com was created by computer science student, Adi Pellumbi, who built the site in order to help his fellow classmates. As a college student himself, Mr. Pellumbi saw that many college students today need to connect with other students in their neighborhood. Whether looking for a cheap place to live, a used car, or used textbooks, college life can be much easier and less stressful when students have a method of connecting with each other.



The Explorite website makes it easy to find someone in the same area who has exactly what another student might be searching for. Students and faculty at Salem State, Northeastern, and Boston University can sign up for free and then list anything from an exciting concert to a room for rent. Those with good used textbooks, furniture and other useful items lying around can make some extra money as well. Explorite.com is really all about students helping students have a much more positive college experience.



Boston University classifieds often don’t include everything that Explorite includes. Newspaper classifieds have too broad an offering of items, services and service areas to be truly useful. At Explorite.com, students can easily search for things like text books to buy, sell or trade. They can post or find jobs, ask for help with a class, find a roommate or just find a friend to hang out with.



Adi Pellumbi, creator of Explorite, said, “I am elated at the success of my website. The idea just came to me one day while working on a paper for a class. I realized that I needed to talk to someone who had taken this class before and ask them about their experiences. I’m proud now to be able to offer this type of help to Boston and Salem students.”



Mr. Pellumbi went on to say that as more and more people sign up and the site grows, he would like to broaden its services to include all schools in the state of Massachusetts. With Explorite.com, college students have the resources they need. It’s fast and free to sign up and even teachers and alumni can post items and services there.



About Explorite.com

Company: Explorite LLC

Contact: Marcus Cohen

Phone: 774-234-7472

Address:

60 Pleasant St

Boston Massachusetts

02110

Email: contact@explorite.com

Website: http://www.explorite.com