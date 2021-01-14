Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2021 -- The growing need to improve the safety of industrial premises and the escalating awareness to prevent explosions in various industrial verticals is expected to bolster the industry growth.



The Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market is predicted to reach a market valuation of USD 10.77 Billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%, as per the recent study by Emergen Research. The explosion proof equipment market is anticipated to grow at a remarkable pace throughout the estimated timespan with the rising number of initiatives taken by governments for enhancing labor safety and prevention of explosions. The accelerating adoption of policies and regulations to augment protection in industrial sectors is further anticipated to boost the industry demand.



However, lack of standardization and higher costs associated with the security systems are anticipated to impede the market growth over the projected time frame. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the market growth by causing hindrances in the production and distribution of various electronic goods, thereby halting the industry's progress.



Key Highlights from the Report:



Throughout the projected timeframe, the prevention segment is predicted to contribute to an enormous market share, expanding at an annual growth rate of 5.8%. This can be ascribed to the fact that this is the most pertinent protection method for Zone 0 and for functions in Zone 1 or 2.

The gas explosion protection segment is forecast to be rapidly proliferating segment in the coming years owing to its extensive need in the protection of hazardous areas, such as Zone 0, Zone 1, and Zone 2.

Over the projected timeline, the Zone 0 segment is anticipated to expand at an exponential rate to gain a substantial market share. Zone 0 has an explosive atmosphere mixed with air and flammable substances for a more extended period of time. This augments the requirement for explosion proof equipment in the zone, thereby driving the market growth.

Based on application, the cable glands sub-segment is forecast to register a significant growth rate over the projected timeframe since they are extensively used for radical functions in managing cables due to their superior attributes.

Oil and Gas industry is predicted to account for a sizeable share of the industry owing to the augmenting requirement of explosion proof equipment in liquefied natural gas plants and oil refineries.

With the escalating production and processing of ferrous and nonferrous materials in the area, Europe is forecast to command the market growth during the projected timeline. The accelerating progress of the pharmaceutical, chemical, and oil & gas sectors in the region, are further adding traction to the regional expansion.

Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Siemens AG, R Stahl AG, Hatch Transformers Inc., Pentair plc, Bartec GmbH, and Cortem S.p.A., among others, are the major companies in the global market.

Rockwell Automation Inc., in October 2020, announced it had gained a controlling share of Oylo, a private supplier of cybersecurity systems for industrial operations. With the market advancing at a rapid pace, acquiring Oylo has augmented the global distribution platform of Rockwell and enhanced its portfolio of cybersecurity services for the industrial market.



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market on the basis of method, zone, protection type, application, end-use, and region:



Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Containment

Prevention

Segregation



Protection Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Gas Explosion Protection

Dust Explosion Protection



Zone Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Zone 0

Zone 1

Zone 2

Zone 12

Zone 20

Zone 21

Zone 22



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Lifting Systems

Cable Glands

Lighting Systems

Junction Boxes & Enclosures

Material Handling Systems

Switches & Sockets

HVAC

Panel Boards & Motor Starters

Surveillance & Monitoring Systems

Signaling Systems

Switchgear

Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



Mining

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Energy & Power

Oil & Gas

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)



North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

Rest of MEA



Key Objectives of the Explosion Proof Equipment Market Report:



Analysis and forecast of the Global Explosion Proof Equipment Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans



