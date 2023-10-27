Explosive Growth of Fiber Optics Market in Spain

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2023 -- The fiber optics market in Spain is majorly driven by increasing commercialization of 5G communication services across the country. The country has four major telecom operators i.e., Telefónica S.A., Vodafone, Orange, and Masmovil, and all these carriers are currently providing 5G services in the country. Telefónica S.A. offeres 5G coverage to over 80% of the Spanish population; Vodafone offers 5G network across 25 cities; Orange provides 5G services in 787 towns and cities in 38 provinces across the country.



Similarly, Masmovil is currently offering 5G service in 686 towns and cities in 40 provinces across Spain for the customers of its Yoigo brand. Fiber optics is a supporting infrastructure for 5G networks. Rapid commercialization of 5G will lead to the increasing adoption of fiber optics over the forecast period.



Favorable government funding schemes in order to support the deployment of optical fiber infrastructure in the country will support the market growth in Spain. The Spanish government launched Spain Digital 2025, in July 2020, with the agenda of the digital transformation of Spain. Under this agenda, the government aims to receive a public funding of USD 4.5 billion for expanding fiber-optic infrastructure to underserved areas and extending 5G coverage. The government added that it expects operators to invest about USD 26.2 billion on rolling out FTTH and 5G technology within the same time frame. Such large-scale investments to support the roll-out of 5G and FTTH across Spain will boost the fiber optics market growth in the region.



Fiber optics market growth in Spain is driven by growing demand for fiber optic lighting solutions from the industrial sector. According to a September 2020 press release by the International Trade Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, about 53% of industrial enterprises operating in Spain are currently adopting industrial robotics and automation implementation processes.



According to the World Robotics 2022 report, the annual installation of industrial robots in Spain accounted for approximately 3,400 units. These robotics and automation equipment are connected with thousands of sensors and peripherals in the plant facility over a high-speed fiber optics network. In industrial plants, fiber optics technology is majorly used over traditional copper wiring connections for communication, due to its immunity to electromagnetic interference. The government of Spain has also introduced an industrial digitalization initiative called Connected Industry 4.0, which focuses on providing a strategy to support companies in their digital transformation. All these factors are expected to increase the adoption of fiber optics in the industrial sector.



