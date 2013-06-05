Explosive Growth Predicted for Leeds Based Sound Engineers

West Yorkshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Sound is a vital component of any production. Leeds is fast becoming a center for great sound production in United Kingdom and Europe. A high quality of sound design can set a production apart from the others. It is crucial to pick sound engineers that understand the requirement of each individual task and can deliver the best possible sound for any production.



"Sound is an essential element to any production and will almost always be the tipping point of your project being classified as professional or amateur..."



Great sound has the capability to evoke certain emotions and responses from the audience. It also allows audience to be involved. Many Producers like to really push sound effects to their limit to provide audience the best sound experience ever. Visionary Sound is a post-production sound company that has the capability to understand what a client’s production needs are to stand out from the crowd and how to take their vision and turn it into sounds that capture the audience’s attention. Visionary Sound has successfully worked on multiple platforms, such as films, radio and video games. This has allowed the team at Visionary Sound to have several years of on-the-job experience amongst them. They have been able to create a worldwide client base and attain international recognition for their high quality sound services.



The company was started by a group of creative individuals who are fully committed to their passion of making a difference in the sound engineering industry and providing the world with a better quality of sound. For this purpose Visionary Sound team works using the top of the range recording equipment including Pro-Tools HD post production studios to ensure high quality sound recording and production every time. The company prides itself for the great attention to detail they provide in each project they take on. They understand time management, workflows and best practices to maximize productivity.



Interested people are also encouraged to get in touch with Visionary Sound today for a free no obligation quote on all of their location recording and post production sound services. Their post-production sound services include:



- Dialogue Editing

- Location Dialogue Recording

- Sound Design

- Film Sound Design

- Video Sound Design

- Sound Mixing



Visionary Sound has also put a great effort to make all of their services to be affordable yet of high quality. The team of sound engineers at Visionary Sound are ready to take on any project no matter how big or small:



“We know what it takes to deliver and are willing to work our arse’s off to get the job done…”



For more information about Visionary Sound visit: http://www.visionarysound.co.uk



Media Contact:

Timothy McHugh (CEO)

Visionary Sound

Leeds, West Yorkshire



Web: http://www.visionarysound.co.uk

Email: info@visionarysound.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)113 314 4456

Mob: +44 (0)7722 001630