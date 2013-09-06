Explosive Penny Stocks - Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), X-Change Corp(OTCMKTS:XCHC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER), MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC), X-Change Corp(OTCMKTS:XCHC).



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) ended higher +9.56% and complete the day at $0.779. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.95 million. After opening at $0.73, the stock hit as high as $0.80. However, it traded between $0.04 and $0.80 over the last twelve months.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand. Its target retail markets include chain and independent health food stores; grocery stores; convenience stores.



For How Long WTER will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



MONITISE PLC(OTCMKTS:MONIF) closed yesterday at $0.180, a -7.43% decrease. Around 3.73 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 907,184 shares. The company is now valued at around $1.37 billion.



Monitise plc, a technology and services company, provides mobile banking, payments, and commerce solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable financial institutions and other service providers to offer various services to their customers



Has MONIF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC) moved +20.95 percent higher at $0.0254 and traded between $0.02 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.02. Its performance over the last five days remained 182.22%, which stands at 519.51% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 103.2%.



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases. It offers drug products for the treatment of pain



For How Long NPHC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



X-Change Corp(OTCMKTS:XCHC) shares rose, gaining +25.00 percent to close at $0.0375. The stock is down around -64.29% this year and -75% for the last 12 months. Around 9.32 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 882,452 shares.



The X-Change Corporation offers nutraceuticals and cosmetics in the United States. It provides lip balms, eczema moisturizing cream, sunscreen, and anti-ageing serum under the Phytiva brand name. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Dallas, Texas



Why Should Investors Buy XCHC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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