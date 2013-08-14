Explosive Penny Stocks - Allied Irish Banks PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIBYY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), First Niles Financial, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FNF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Allied Irish Banks PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIBYY), SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO), Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), First Niles Financial, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FNF)



Allied Irish Banks PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AIBYY) ended higher +3.77% and complete the day at $1.21. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 152,812. After opening at $1.20, the stock hit as high as $1.21. However, it traded between $0.56 and $1.40 over the last twelve months.



Allied Irish Banks, public limited company, (AIB) together with its subsidiaries conducts retail and commercial banking business in Ireland. AIB conducts its business through four operating market segments: Personal and Business Banking (PBB), Corporate Institutional and Commercial Banking (CICB), EBS and AIB UK.



For How Long AIBYY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SK3 Group Inc(NDA)(OTCMKTS:SKTO) closed yesterday at $0.0123, a +1.65% increase. Around 3.40 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.83 million shares. The company is now valued at around $4.34 million.



SK3 Group, Inc. (SK3), formerly CTT International Distributors Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed by the merger of Slabsdirect.com, Inc. and CTT International Distributors Inc. SK3 has one subsidiary, CTT Distributors Ltd., which is the operating company



For How Long SKTO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) moved -2.04 percent lower at $0.960 and traded between $0.93 and $1.00 after opening the day at $0.99. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.46%, which stands at -7.69% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 357.14%.



Vapor Corp (Vapor) is engaged in designing, marketing and distributing electronic cigarettes and accessories under the Fifty-One, Krave, VaporX, EZ Smoker, Green Puffer, Americig, Fumre Hookah Stix and Smoke Star brands.



Why Should Investors Buy VPCO After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



First Niles Financial, Inc.(OTCMKTS:FNF) shares fall, losing -7.61 percent to close at $6.56. The stock is up around 1.71% this year and -10.99% for the last 12 months. Around 10,400 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 60 shares.



First Niles Financial, Inc. (First Niles) is a unitary, non-diversified holding company that operates through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Home Federal Savings and Loan Association of Niles (Home Federal or the Bank).



Will FNF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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