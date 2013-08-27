Explosive Penny Stocks - Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX), SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF).



Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR) ended lower -8.33% and complete the day at $0.550. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1 million. After opening at $0.60, the stock hit as high as $0.62. However, it traded between $0.320 and $0.858 over the last twelve months.



BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies, as well as provides repair and after sale services.



Has BLFR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) closed yesterday at $0.138, a -0.72% decrease. Around 2.01 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 2.97 million shares. The company is now valued at around $102.70 million.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft



Has APDN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp(OTCBB:CTIX) moved -2.01 percent lower at $1.95 and traded between $1.93 and $2.01 after opening the day at $2.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.52%, which stands at -6.7% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.56%.



Cellceutix Corporation is an early-stage developmental biopharmaceutical company. The Company has acquired exclusive rights to eight different pharmaceutical compound candidates that are designed for treatment of diseases which exist



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



SPROTT RESOURCE CP(OTCMKTS:SCPZF) shares fall, losing -1.43 percent to close at $2.75. The stock is down around -37.06% this year and -31.93% for the last 12 months. Around 239,156 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 180,468 shares.



Will SCPZF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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