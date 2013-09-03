Explosive Penny Stocks - BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX)



BNP Paribas SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) opened the session at $31.65, remained amid the day range of $31.31 - $31.76, and closed the session at $31.36. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.97% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 49,538 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 90,751 shares. BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services worldwide. Its retail banking business offers current accounts and other solutions in the areas of corporate financing and asset management; various banking, financial, and insurance products and services; personal loans, consumer credit, and mortgage financing; and equipment finance for corporate clients.



Has BNPQY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) traded with volume of 46,218 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 127,200 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.04 - $24.17. The stock showed a negative movement of -2.08% and closed its session at $21.69. The market capitalization of the stock remained 51.53 billion. AXA Group, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services. Its Life & Savings segment offers term life, whole life, universal life, endowment, deferred and immediate annuities



Has YGE Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) closed yesterday at $45.98, a -1.12% decrease. Around 1.07 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.74 million shares. The company is now valued at around $8.19 billion. Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



Has AKAM Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) volume of 174,283 shares, while the average volume remained 328,517 shares. The stock advanced +1.60% and finished the session Friday at $1.91. The EPS of the stock remained -0.04. The one month of the stock was -0.52% and three month trend remained negative -12.79%. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Why Should Investors Buy CTIX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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