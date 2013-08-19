Explosive Penny Stocks - CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Tesco PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:TSCDY), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND).



CODESMART HOLDINGS (OTCBB:ITEN) ended lower -11.32% and complete the day at $2.35. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 144,877. After opening at $2.81, the stock hit as high as $2.81. However, it traded between $1.60 and $7.95 over the last twelve months.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Has ITEN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Tesco PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) closed yesterday at $17.43, a +1.04% increase. Around 218,236 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 244,800 shares. The company is now valued at around $46.81 billion.



Tesco PLC is an international retailer. The activity of the Company is retailing and associated activities in the United Kingdom, the People’s Republic of China, the Czech Republic, Hungary, the Republic of Ireland, India, Malaysia, Poland, Slovakia, South Korea, Thailand, Turkey and the United States.



For How Long TSCDY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved +0.43 percent higher at $4.20 and traded between $4.05 and $4.20 after opening the day at $4.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.47%, which stands at -18.49% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 141.26%.



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



For How Long NVIV Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) shares fall, losing -13.92 percent to close at $0.0068. The stock is down around -93.82% this year and -98.4% for the last 12 months. Around 28.67 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 28.90 million shares.



Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



Will BRND Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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