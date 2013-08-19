Explosive Penny Stocks - DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS:DNPLY), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Commerzbank AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CRZBY), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS:DNPLY), Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX), Commerzbank AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CRZBY), Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT)



DAI NIPPON PRTG SPON (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) gained volume of 16,018.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 22,057.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.37 - $10.19 and the day range was $9.64 - $9.74, recently. The stock opened the session at $9.70, remained amid the day range of $9.64 - $9.74 and its recent trading price was $9.66. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.10% in its trading session. Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. engages in printing and beverage activities in Japan. The company is involved in the planning, production, film making, printing, and bookbinding; credit card security and security systems construction; provision of information services and surveys.



Why Should Investors Buy DNPLY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



In the recent trading session, Creative Edge Nutrition Inc (OTCMKTS:FITX) traded 23.33M shares and the average volume of the stock remained 33.64M shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0013 - $0.045. The stock was a bear and dropped -6.67%, while its trading price stayed at $0.0014. The market capitalization of the stock remained 990,506.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -77.42%. Creative Edge Nutrition Inc. (CENergy), formerly Laufer Bridge Enterprises Inc, is engaged in the development, marketing and sales of nutraceuticals and health supplements. The Company’s product categories include lean, energy, essentials, mass, vitamins and apparel. In July 2012, it acquired Innovative Fulfillment Corp. In August 2012, the Company acquired SCD Enterprises, LLC.



Has FITX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Commerzbank AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) volume of the stock was 97,227.00 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 39,753.00 shares. The stock boosted 2.41% in its recent trading session, at the trading price of $2.41. The stock traded 97,227.00 shares and its average volume remained 39,753.00 sharesCOMMERZBANK AG is a Germany-based bank for private and corporate customers in Germany. The bank operates six business segments: Private Customers, which operates Retail, Business and Wealth Management Customers, Sales Retail and Business Customers North-East and South-West, Sales Wealth Management, and Credit operating units, among others; Mittelstandsbank



Will CRZBY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Augme Technologies Inc (OTCBB:AUGT) traded with volume of 259,078.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 394,054.00 shares. The stock decreased -1.26% and was recently trading at $0.385. The market capitalization of the stock remained 49.93 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.15. Augme Technologies, Inc. (Augme) is engaged in mobile marketing and advertising technology and services. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary Hipcricket, Inc. (Hipcricket) is a mobile marketing company, which creates measurable, real-time, one-to-one relationships between advertisers and their customers and prospective customers using text messages, multimedia messages



Will AUGT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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