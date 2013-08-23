Explosive Penny Stocks - Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY).



Fastfunds Financial Corporation(OTCMKTS:FFFC) ended lower -7.94% and complete the day at $0.0058. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 63.11 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01.



Fastfunds Financial Corporation, (FastFunds) is a holding company. The Company provides cash disbursement services. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had not conducted limited operations and is the process of locating a business to acquire



Has FFFC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $1.13, a -24.16% decrease. Around 1.62 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 272,313 shares. The company is now valued at around $79.54 million.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Has SBOTF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum?Find Out Here



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) moved +0.97 percent higher at $67.36and traded between $67.01 and $67.45 after opening the day at $67.15. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.62%. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 3.36%.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa) and globally for Nestle Waters



For How Long NSRGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Roche Holding Ltd. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:RHHBY) shares rose, gaining +1.74 percent to close at $65.59. The stock is up around 29.88% this year and 45.11% for the last 12 months. Around 292,500 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 492,445 shares.



Roche Holding AG is a Swiss pharmaceuticals and diagnostics holding company. It belongs to the Roche Group that operates through subsidiaries and associated companies around the world.



Why Should Investors Buy RHHBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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