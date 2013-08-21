Explosive Penny Stocks - Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW).



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) ended higher +0.88% and complete the day at $8.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 4.09 million. After opening at $7.97, the stock hit as high as $8.03. However, it traded between $6.44 and $11.20 over the last twelve months.

Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries. In addition, it is involved in the oil production and refining activities, as well as energy generation.



For How Long OGZPY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) closed yesterday at $0.0210, a +5.00% increase. Around 12.99 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 18.31 million shares. The company is now valued at around $15.12million.

Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line), which replaces up to 90% of the petroleum-based content of traditional plastics with materials from renewable resources.



For How Long CERP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) moved +5.41 percent higher at $0.156 and traded between $0.14 and $0.16 after opening the day at $0.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 7.59%, which stands at 2.56% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -44.29%.

Axion Power International, Inc. (API) is a development stage company. The Company has been engaged in research and development of new technology to manufactures carbon electrode assemblies for its lead-acid-carbon energy storage devices that the Company refers to as its PbC devices. The Company manufactures specialty lead-acid batteries.



For How Long AXPW Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) shares rose, gaining +1.20 percent to close at $2.53. The stock is down around -44.76% this year and -44.76% for the last 12 months. Around 135,755 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 81,605 shares.

CodeSmart Holdings, Inc., formerly First Independence Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company provides on-line education for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals and also educates new healthcare professionals coming into the field



Why Should Investors Buy ITEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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