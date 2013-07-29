Explosive Penny Stocks - Great Florida Bank, Special Diversified Opportunities Inc, Neohydro Technologies Corp, Tengion, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB), Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIX), Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT), Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN)



Great Florida Bank (OTCMKTS:GFLB) trading on 91,860 shares to end the trade at $2.90. The stock changed hands in a range of $2.90 to $2.92, bringing its market capitalization at about $38.03 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.16 and was moved to maximum level of $3.00. Great Florida Bank provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and industries in southeast Florida. It offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, credit cards, cash management services, direct deposits, notary services, night depository services, cashiers checks, domestic collections, bank drafts, automated teller services, automated teller machine cards, and mobile and online banking services.



Special Diversified Opportunities Inc (OTCMKTS:SDIX) declined -1.02% to complete the trading session at $0.970 with a total volume of 274,685shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 75,352 shares. It floated in a range of $0.95 to $0.98 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.87. Its market capitalization now moved to about $20.48 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.87 and above $1.50. Strategic Diagnostics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, commercializes, and markets proprietary products, services, and solutions for human health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of life sciences products and services, including custom antibodies, in-vitro diagnostic-grade antibodies, proprietary critical reagent products, associated bio-processing services, and custom assay design and development services.



Neohydro Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:NHYT) recorded a fall of -17.24% and was in a range of $0.04-$0.06 before closing at $0.0480. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 3.92 million shares versus an average volume of 2.14 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0011 and $0.063 was the best price. Neohydro Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek a company or companies that it can acquire or merge with. Previously, it was engaged in the business of installing patented turbo systems that were proven to assist an engine in its operation in the light and heavy-duty trucking industry.



Tengion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNGN) added 11.25% , bringing its market capitalization around $3.34 million. The share price after opening at $0.89 made a high of $1.04 and hovered above $0.89 to end the day at $0.979. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 182,165 shares as compared to average trading volume of 82,776 shares. Tengion, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a range of neo-organs or products composed of living cells with or without synthetic or natural materials that are implanted or injected into the body to engraft into, regenerate, or replace a damaged tissue or organ.



