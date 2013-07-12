Explosive Penny Stocks - Implant Sciences Corporation, Sigma Labs Inc, NanoViricides Inc, Jammin Java Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC), Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN)



Implant Sciences Corporation (OTCMKTS:IMSC) gained 1.59% recently, while trading on 91,478 shares, at the price of $1.28. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.26 to $1.28 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $69.25 million. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.75 and was moved to the maximum level of $1.75. Implant Sciences Corporation (IMSC), a high technology supplier of systems and sensors for homeland security and defense markets, announced that it will exhibit its Quantum Sniffer™ QS-H150 handheld explosives trace detector and its Quantum Sniffer QS-B220 desktop explosives and drugs trace detector at the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4)'s fourth annual conference and exhibition on July 16th through 18th, 2013 in Orlando, Florida at booth #520.



For How Long IMSC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sigma Labs Inc (OTCMKTS:SGLB) declined -8.33% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0660 with a total volume of 1.74 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 3.41 million shares. It floated in a range of $0.06 to $0.07 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 6.44. Its market capitalization now moved to about $28.23 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.01 or above $0.10. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors.



Will SGLB Reach the Bottom after Yesterday’s Correction? Find Out Here



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) added 7.14% and was moving within a range of $0.81-$0.93, its current trading price is $0.900. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 334,244 shares, versus an average volume of 241,169 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.32 and $0.93 was the best price. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections.



Will NNVC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Jammin Java Corp (OTCMKTS:JAMN) added 6.30% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $42.86 million. The share price, after opening at $0.52, hit a high of $0.54 and hovered above $0.51, while its recent trading price was $0.540. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 303,408 shares, as compared to average trading volume of 778,063 shares. Jammin Java Corp. provides premium roasted coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy JAMN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/