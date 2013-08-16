Explosive Penny Stocks - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV)Its closing price was $4.18 after decline -3.91% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 110,589.00 shares. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Will NVIV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Axa SA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)gain 0.12% to close at $23.68 with the total traded volume of 232,705.00 shares, more than average volume of 19,643.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.93- $23.72, while its day lowest price was $23.05 and it hit its day highest price at $23.72. Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



For How Long AXAHY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 148,410.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 62,707.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $8.48- $31.51, while its day lowest price was $10.86 and it hit its day highest price at $11.49. NCMGY total market capitalization is $8.61 Billion. Newcrest Mining, Ltd. is an Australia-based company that is engaged in the exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate.



Can Investors Bet on NCMGY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) started its trading session with the price of $1.55 and closed at $1.56 after gain +0.65%. LBMH stocks traded with total volume of 297,978.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 247,106.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 1.46-$1.56 Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. is a national direct-to-consumer provider of medical supplies to Medicare-eligible seniors. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Liberator Medical Supply, Inc. (LMS), is a direct-to-consumer, provider of Medicare Part B Benefits.



Will LBMH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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