Explosive Penny Stocks - Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Glencore International PLC, St. Helier , CareView Communications Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG), KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (OTCMKTS:GLNCY), CareView Communications Inc (OTCBB:CRVW)



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS:LEXG) opened the session at $0.15, remained amid the day range of $0.14 - $0.17, and closed the session at $0.167. The stock showed a positive performance of +15.17% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 444,528 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 425,703 shares. Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada.



For How Long LEXG’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



KV Pharmaceutical Co (OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) traded with average volume of the stock remained 3.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $0.82. The stock showed a negative movement of -3.41% and closed its session at $0.170. The market capitalization of the stock remained 10.18 million. K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States.



Has KVPHQ Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Glencore International PLC, St. Helier (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) exchanged 61,796 shares and the average volume remained 26,042 shares. The stock escalated +1.32% and closed the session at $9.97. Glencore Xstrata plc engages in the production, sourcing, processing, refining, transporting, storage, financing, and supply of commodities worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products.



Will GLNCY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CareView Communications Inc (OTCBB:CRVW) gained volume of 519,200 shares, while the average volume remained 44,922 shares. The stock advanced +6.56% and finished the session Friday at $0.650. The EPS of the stock remained -0.13. The three month trend remained positive/negative -7.14%. CareView Communications, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of high speed data network system that could be deployed in a healthcare facility using existing cable television infrastructure.



Why Should Investors Buy CRVW After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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