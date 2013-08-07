Explosive Penny Stocks - Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY)



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) ended higher +0.44% and complete the day at $9.16. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 124,453. After opening at $9.20, the stock hit as high as $9.34. However, it traded between $4.61 and $9.50 over the last twelve months.

Panasonic Corporation is a Japan-based electronics manufacturer. The Audio-Visual Computer (AVC) Network segment offers audio and video equipment. The Appliance segment provides household air-conditioning machines. The System Communications segment provides system network and mobile communications-related products and services.



For How Long PCRFY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tracksoft Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:BRND) closed yesterday at $0.0132, a -4.35% decrease. Around 5.16 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 27.46 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 741,900.

Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products



Has BRND Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:FIATY) trade close at $8.06 and traded between $7.96 and $8.09 after opening the day at $8.05. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.35%, which stands at 15.8% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 58.04%.

Fiat SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the automobile sector that designs, produces and sells cars for the mass market under the Fiat, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Jeep, Abarth, Ferrari and Maserati brands. In addition, it also operates in the car components sector through Magneti Marelli, Teksid and Mopar and in the production systems sector through Comau.



What FIATY Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares rose, gaining +1.75 percent to close at $14.52. The stock is up around 1.89% this year and 1.89% for the last 12 months. Around 108,106 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 274,979 shares.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand; condoms under the Durex brand



Why Should Investors Buy RBGLY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/