Explosive Penny Stocks - PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII), Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY), Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:MNGGF), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII), Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY), Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:MNGGF), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY)



PETRON ENERGY II(OTCBB:PEII) ended lower -9.82% and complete the day at $0.0257. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.86 million. After opening at $0.04, the stock hit as high as $0.04. However, it traded between $0.01 and $1.19 over the last twelve months.



Petron Energy II Inc. offers acquisition, development, exploration for, production, and sale of oil, gas, and gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company owns a 75% interest in approximately 2600 acres with 59 wells in Wagoner and Tulsa Counties, Oklahoma. It also operates two gas gathering systems for the transportation of natural gas, which are located in Tulsa, Wagoner, Rogers, and Mayes counties of Oklahoma.



Has PEII Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Infinity Energy Resources Inc.(OTCMKTS:IFNY) closed yesterday at $3.40, a +16.44% increase. Around 107,668 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 46,072 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 72.27 million.



Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (Infinity), is a natural resources exploration and development company with oil and gas concessions covering 1.4 million acres offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea.



For How Long IFNY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd.(OTCMKTS:MNGGF) trade close at $3.05 and traded between $3.04 and $3.12 after opening the day at $3.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.17%, which stands at -4.39% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -21.79%.



Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. operates as a real estate and financial services company in Mongolia. It operates through Investment Property Operations and Insurance Operations segments.



What MNGGF Charts Are Signaling for Traders? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares rose, gaining +1.13 percent to close at $37.65. The stock is down around -0.11% this year and 13.23% for the last 12 months. Around 51,358 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 70,036 shares.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing.



Why Should Investors Buy LVMUY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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