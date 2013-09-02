Explosive Penny Stocks - Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF), Silver Falcon Mining, Inc.(OTCBB:SFMI), NEW ZEALAND ENERGY C(OTCMKTS:NZERF), Signature Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SGGH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF), Silver Falcon Mining, Inc.(OTCBB:SFMI), NEW ZEALAND ENERGY C(OTCMKTS:NZERF), Signature Group Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SGGH)



Royal Standard Minerals Inc USA (OTCMKTS:RYSMF) was a volume gainer of 851,735.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 53,350.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $0.0022 and finished at the end of the day at $0.0075 and the stock plunged -+212.50%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 629,654.00. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +31.58%. Royal Standard Minerals Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and precious metal deposits in the United States.



For How Long RYSMF will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



In the preceding trading session, Silver Falcon Mining, Inc. (OTCBB:SFMI) exchanged 1.90 million shares and the average volume remained 3.00 million shares. The stock closed the session at $0.0065 with the gain of +14.04%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of -82.67% and -63.89%, respectively. Silver Falcon Mining, Inc. engages in the exploration and development of gold and silver properties in the United States. It has mineral rights to approximately 1,200 acres on War Eagle Mountain in southern Idaho.



Will SFMI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NEW ZEALAND ENERGY Co (OTCMKTS:NZERF) enhanced +10.94% and its closing price was $0.308. The volume of the stock was 83,813.00 shares and the average volume remained 89,803.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.28 - $0.32. The market capitalization of the stock remained 22.79 million. New Zealand Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in New Zealand. Its exploration portfolio includes approximately 2 million net acres in the Taranaki Basin and East Coast Basin of New Zealand?s North Island.



Why Should Investors Buy NZERF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Signature Group Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:SGGH) was a volume gainer of 233,730.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 374,757.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $1.27 and finished at the end of the day at $1.23 and the stock plunged -0.81%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 150.11 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +156.25%. Signature Group Holdings, Inc., a diversified enterprise, engages in industrial supply and special situations finance activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Supply and Signature Special Situations.



Has SGGH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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