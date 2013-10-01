Explosive Penny Stocks - SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY), diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS).



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY) ended lower -1.90% and complete the day at $17.18. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 102,243. After opening at $17.45, the stock hit as high as $17.49. However, it traded between $11.73 and $18.08 over the last twelve months.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally



Has SBGSY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find out via this report



diaDexus, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DDXS) closed yesterday at $1.79, a -5.79% decrease. Around 305,881 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 255,050 shares. The company is now valued at around $97.03 million.



diaDexus, Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary cardiovascular diagnostic products addressing needs in cardiovascular disease



Has DDXS Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find out via this report



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) moved -2.29percent lower at $0.0128 and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained -11.11%, which stands at -23.23% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -43.11%.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service product



Why Should Investors Buy CERP After the Recent Fall? Find out via this report



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) shares fall, losing -1.95percent to close at $0.251. The stock is up around 14.77% this year and 20.01% for the last 12 months. Around 1.08 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.36 million shares.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated designs, develops, and commercializes novel cancer therapeutic products in the United States. Its products combine proprietary electroporation delivery technology with a chemotherapeutic or novel DNA-based immunotherapeutics, known as OMS ElectroOncology.



Will ONCS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find out via this report



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