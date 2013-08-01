Explosive Penny Stocks: Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOUL), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOUL), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII)



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc(OTCBB:SOUL) ended higher +26.36% and complete the day at $1.29. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 6.07 million. After opening at $1.425, the stock hit as high as $1.63. However, it traded between $0.161 and $1.63 over the last twelve months.



Soul and Vibe Interactive Inc. operates as a video and computer games company that focuses on developing and publishing standout games. It publishes games and games-related content for consoles, mobile devices, and personal computers.



For How Long SOUL will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $5.93, a +0.51% increase. Around 11.75 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 5.27 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.99 billion.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America,



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved -13.70 percent lower at $4.41 and traded between $3.91 and $4.45 after opening the day at $3.92. Its performance over the last five days remained -19.67%, which stands at 6.78% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 153.45%.



InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is developing and commercializing technologies for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. The Company develops biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries.



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Medora Corp(OTCMKTS:XUII) shares fall, losing -15.01 percent to close at $0.334. The stock is up around 234% this year and 234% for the last 12 months. Around 12.44 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 15.14 million shares.



Xumanii provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Will XUII Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/