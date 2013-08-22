Explosive Penny Stocks - SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS:IDEXY),

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS:IDEXY),



SourcingLink.net, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNET) gained volume of 415,070 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 515,159 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $1.15 and the day range was $0.07 - $0.0999.The stock opened the session at $0.0725, remained amid the day range of $0.07 - $0.300999, and closed the session at $0.0800. The stock showed a positive performance of +21.58% in previous trading session. SourcingLink.net Inc. operates as an exploration and development company with a focus on rare metals and rare earth elements. It primarily focuses on acquiring 100% interest in the Eldor Rare Earth Property Claims (Eldor Project) located in Northern Quebec, Canada. The Eldor Project consists of approximately 2,438 acres, including 21 claims. SourcingLink.net Inc. is based in San Diego, California.



For How Long SNET’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



In previous session, Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) traded 458,924 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 493,882 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $48.38 - $67.50. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.33%, while its closing price stayed at $60.20. The market capitalization of the stock remained 3.40 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +6.17%. Tribune Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company primarily in the United States. The company engages in newspaper publishing, and television and radio broadcasting. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Broadcasting.



For How Long TRBAA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



INDUSTRIA DE DISENO (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) volume of the stock was 79,432 shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 36,984 shares. The stock plunged +-1.69% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $26.70. The stock traded 79,432 shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 36,984 shares. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial format stores. Its store formats include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of January 31, 2013, the company operated 6,009 company-managed stores and franchised stores in 86 countries.



Why Should Investors Buy IDEXY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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