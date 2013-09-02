Explosive Penny Stocks - SSE PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSEZY), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYPE), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SSE PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSEZY), Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYPE), Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCMKTS:GNBT), Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG).



SSE PLC(ADR)(OTCMKTS:SSEZY) ended lower -1.02% and complete the day at $24.22. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 13,505. After opening at $24.43, the stock hit as high as $24.46. However, it traded between $21.51 and $25.55 over the last twelve months.



SSE plc, formerly Scottish and Southern Energy plc, is a holding company. The Company is involved in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity; the production, storage, distribution and supply of gas, and the provision of other energy-related services.



Has SSEZY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Blue Calypso Inc(OTCBB:BCYPE) closed yesterday at $0.154. Around 630,300 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 1.66 million shares. The company is now valued at around $19.27 million.



Blue Calypso, Inc. operates as a mobile and social media marketing company. The company provides a patented social mobile advertising platform for advertisers to offer advertising content to its subscribers, who endorse the products and services of the advertisers using their mobile smartphones or personal computers.



How Should Investors Trade BCYPE Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



Generex Biotechnology Corporation(OTCMKTS:GNBT) moved -2.44 percent lower at $0.0320 and traded between $0.03 and $0.03 after opening the day at $0.03. Its performance over the last five days remained -7.25%, which stands at -11.85% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 28%.



Generex Biotechnology Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of drug delivery systems and technologies for metabolic and immunological diseases



Why Should Investors Buy GNBT After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Lightwave Logic, Inc.(OTCMKTS:LWLG) shares rose, gaining +1.11 percent to close at $0.910. The stock is up around 2.82% this year and -4.21% for the last 12 months. Around 59,870 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 62,756 shares.



Lightwave Logic, Inc. is developing a advanced organic nonlinear materials to be used to make electro-optic polymers and non-linear all-optical polymers. These polymer-based materials when used in modulators can convert high-speed electronic signals into optical (light) signals for use in communications systems for high-speed data transfer. In the case of non-linear all-optical polymers



Why Should Investors Buy LWLG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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