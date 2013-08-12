Explosive Penny Stocks - Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY), United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KNBWY)



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) closed at the price of $9.22 after opening at $9.15. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 44,948.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 115,880.00 shares. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited (Telecom) is a supplier of telecommunications and information, communications and technology (ICT) services in New Zealand and Australia. Telecom provides a range of telecommunications and ICT products and services, including local, national, international and telephone services.



Is NZTCY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 27,581.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 40,242.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $116.51 for the day and its closing price was $116.71 after decline -0.53%. Bayer AG is a German management holding company with core competencies in the field of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It's business operations are organized into three subgroups.



Has BAYRY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



United Overseas Bank Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) traded with volume of 24,571.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 25,805.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.37 and closed at $34.83 by scoring -0.20%. United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) is engaged in the business banking. UOB provides a range of financial services including personal financial services, wealth management, private banking, commercial and corporate banking, transaction banking, investment banking, corporate finance, capital market activities, treasury services, futures broking, asset management, venture capital management and insurance.



Will UOVEY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) stock traded with total volume of 120,039.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 30,689.00 shares. KNBWY started its trading session with the price of $15.15 and closed at $15.52 after decline -0.16%. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is an alcohol beverages and soft drinks manufacturer. The Domestic Alcohol and Beverage division produces beer, sparkling liquor, new alcohol beverages and wines, and imports alcohol drinks. it also operates automobile transportation and food industry-related engineering businesses.



For How Long KNBWY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



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