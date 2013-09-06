Explosive Penny Stocks: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Compass Group Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY), Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB: CZICF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY), RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY), Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB: CZICF).



Telstra Corporation Ltd (OTCMKTS: TLSYY) decreased -0.97% and closed at $22.05 on a traded volume of 34.271 shares, in comparison to 187.375 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -2.76%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $54.89 billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.49 Billion.



Will TLSYY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to individuals, businesses, governments, and enterprises in Australia and internationally.



RECKITT BENCKISER PL (OTCMKTS: RBGLY) plunged -0.58% and closed at $13.64 on a traded volume of70.765 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 137.952million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.74%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $13.59 and $13.73.



Will RBGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide.



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) dropped -0.59% and closed at $13.41. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.36%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.71 and $13.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.47. Its introductory price for the day was $13.37, with the overall traded volume of 52.386 shares.



Will CMPGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



Canadian Zinc Corp (OTCBB: CZICF) after opening its trade at the price of $0.67, dropped -7.14% to close at $0.605 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 195.778 shares, in comparison to 95.330 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.35 and $0.75 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.69.



Will CZICF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Canadian Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in Canada.



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