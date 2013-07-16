Explosive Penny Stocks - WMI HOLDINGS, Cellceutix Corp, Corporate Resource Services Inc, Northumberland Resources Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH), Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX), Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS), Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR)



WMI HOLDINGS (OTCMKTS:WMIH) trading on 500,194 shares to end the trade at $0.840. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.81 to $0.87, bringing its market capitalization at about $168.97 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.42 and was moved to maximum level of $1.01. WMI Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc., operates reinsurance business in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as Washington Mutual, Inc. and changed its name to WMI Holdings Corp. WMI Holdings Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.



Is WMIH a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



Cellceutix Corp (OTCBB:CTIX) declined -3.08% to complete the trading session at $1.89 with a total volume of 203,099 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 173,453 shares. It floated in a range of $1.86 to $1.98 during last trading session with a beta value of 0.67. Its market capitalization now moved to about $176.10 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.50 and above $2.47. Cellceutix Corporation, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs to treat diseases primarily in the areas of cancer and inflammatory disease.



Has CTIX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Corporate Resource Services Inc (OTCBB:CRRS) added 19.37% and was in a range of $2.31-$2.65 before closing at $2.65. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 153,390 shares versus an average volume of 56,280 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.35 and $2.65 was the best price. Corporate Resource Services, Inc. provides diversified staffing, recruiting, and consulting services in the United States. It offers trained employees in the areas of insurance, information technology, accounting, legal, engineering, science, healthcare, life sciences, creative services, hospitality, retail, general business, and light industrial work.



Will CRRS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Northumberland Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:NHUR) declined -11.06% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $22.54 million. The share price after opening at $0.35 made a high of $0.41 and hovered above $0.31 to end the day at $0.320. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 1.13 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 834,684 shares. Northumberland Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in Mason, Thompson, Keyes, and Harrell leases. The company has 33 oil, gas, and SWD wells, with interests in 2,160 acres of leaseholds. Northumberland Resources, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.



Has NHUR Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/