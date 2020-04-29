Exponential Growth in 3D Motion Capture Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2020 -- The 3D Motion Capture market size to grow from USD 112 million in 2016 to USD 204 million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.3% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are demand for high quality 3D animations, reduction in the implementation cost of 3D motion capture systems, technological innovations in computer vision technology and real-time data with exceptional spatial and temporal accuracy.



Optical 3D motion capture system by system is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period



The market for optical 3D motion capture system has the largest market share due to the growing investments in the development of film studios and live shows. At present, the markerless-based optical systems are gaining traction because few players, such as Organic Motion (US) and Perception Neuron (China), have raised a considerable amount of funds for the purpose of acquisition and product development in the market.



3D motion capture system Market by type, the software segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period



On the basis of type, the 3D motion capture market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The Nexus, Blade, MotionBuilder, iPi Motion Capture software, Cortex, Qualisys Track Manager, and Pegasus are some of the software available in the market, which increases the adoption of 3D motion capture systems by most of the professional animators, film producers as well as students for motion capture and tracking.



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period



Most of the major vendors of 3D motion capture systems have a strong presence in North America. Moreover, the adoption of new technological innovations by the people in North America is high with respect to other countries. These factors attribute to the largest share of 3D motion capture market in North America.



Key Market Players

Key players in the 3D motion capture market include Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. (UK), Qualisys AB (Sweden), OptiTrack (US), Xsense Technologies B.V. (Netherlands), Motion Analysis Corporation (US), Codamotion (UK), Phasespace, Inc. (US), Synertial Labs Ltd. (UK), Phoenix Technologies, Inc. (US), and Noraxon USA, Inc. (US).