"Export Analysis of Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Products, 3Q 2013" Published

New Energy market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Export Analysis of Chinese Solar Photovoltaic Products, 3Q 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- European Union safeguard activities like anti-dumping and anti-subsidy had forced Chinese solar PV (Photovoltaic) makers to fast clear their inventories before April 2013; as a result, China's exports to European Union were reduced in May and June and continued under pressure in the third quarter of 2013
Asia is gradually taking over the place of Europe, becoming the major export destination for Chinese solar PV products, especially Japan
Importance of the United States and other emerging markets on Chinese solar PV makers has become increasing manifest
Japan continues to take the lion's share of Chinese solar PV exports; price competition in the Japanese solar PV market is intensifying, thereby affecting sales of Japanese branded modules and battery cells manufactured by Taiwanese makers
Based on the exports information disclosed by General Administration of Customs of the People's Republic of China, it is observed that there are growing numbers of Chinese solar PV makers exporting their products to JVs and their contract partners situated in Southeast Asia, India, and Turkey, as evidenced by the increasing number of semi-products and transited countries
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List of Topics
Chinese solar photovoltaic product export value during January and September 2013
Top 30 Chinese solar PV manufacturer export value ranking and top 20 Chinese solar PV manufacturer value rankings in the Japanese, US, and European markets
Chinese solar PV product export share by province and by region
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aiduo PV, Astronergy, BYD, Canadian Solar, CEEG Solar, Dexin Solar, DMEGC, ET Solar, GD Solar, Hairun, Haitai New Energy, Hanwha, Hareon, Hitide, Huachang, JA Solar, Jiangsu Sumeida, Jinko Solar, Kyocera, LDK, Motech, Neo Solar, Nice Sun, QXPV, Renesola, Risen Sky Solar, Sunowe, Sun-S Electronics, Suntech, Taitong Solar, Talesun Solar, Tianwei, TongXiang, Trina Solar, Yichang CSG, Yingli Solar, Yuhui Solar, Znshine Solar
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