Export Global Metals Expands Operations Launching Second Facility in Texas

Hillsboro, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- Export Global Metals Inc (d.b.a. EG Metals Inc.) Hillsboro, OR, a full service metal and certified electronics recycler



Hillsboro OR – Export Global Metals Inc. (d.b.a. EG Metals Inc) announced today that they are expanding operations into Texas and the Southwest, opening a second regional collection facility in Dallas, TX. Oregon based Export Global Metals (d.b.a. EG Metals Inc) provides full-service end-of-life processing for Computer Electronics, Ferrous and Non-Ferrous Metals.



This new facility, located at 4653 Leston Avenue, Dallas, TX, will add office space and a 20,000 sq. ft. warehousing capability for the receiving, sorting and aggregating of electronic recyclable materials. Expected to begin operation September 1st, Danny Jones, President, states, “Opening this facility aligns with our current strategy and investment in a state-of-the-art Electronics End-of-Life shredding and processing system at our Oregon headquarters, enabling more regional dealers in the SouthWest to work directly with EG Metals in processing their electronics.”



As a R2/RIOS Certified Electronics Recycler EG Metals Inc. provides secured chain of custody transport, full video documented destruction, and sorting of all computer electronics, specifically Hard Drives and Circuit Boards, into source metal commodities (Copper, Aluminum, Tin, Plastics, etc.). This facility will be expand the computer recycling capabilities of EG Metals.



About EG Metals

EG Metals Inc. is an Oregon based Metal and Electronics recycler; an R2/RIOS Certified Electronics RecyclerTM, a member of Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries, Inc. (ISRI), and a member of National Association of Information Destruction (NAID).



For More information, please visit: http://www.egmetalrecycling.com



15-AUGUST-2013

Name: Peter Van Houten GM/ VP Operations- 503-693-8939

Email: chicagoebiz@gmail.com

Address: 620 SW Wood St. Hillsboro, OR, 97123

Phone: 503-693-8939

Organization: Export Global Metals Inc - EG Metal Recycling Inc.

Website: http://www.egmetalrecycling.com