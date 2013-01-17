Exposed: Winter Park Chiropractor Says Chiropractic Care Does Not Work

Altamonte Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Have you ever heard of a chiropractor or chiropractic office that said what they do does not work? Well, this Winter Park chiropractic office says it is true that it won’t work for you if you do not give it a try. There is a little twist to this story within the chiropractic community. Dr. Erik Roach is the head chiropractor and owner of Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine, formally known as Roach Family Chiropractic; he states that chiropractic care will never work for you if you never allow it to. Basically meaning that if you do not seek a chiropractic specialist for treatment then your pain problems will not go away.



Chiropractic care is very effective with today’s issues of back pain, leg pain, shoulder, headache and/or neck pain. Chiropractic care even helps boost your immune system by correcting your central nervous system which is great for people who suffer from chronic illness or disease. Chiropractic can handle all types of body pains and also focuses on the health/nutrition of your body. The chiropractic community has grown tremendously within today’s society as more and more people have come forth as testimonials from treatments they have had. Even in today’s society you find celebrity shows like the Dr. Oz show and the Ricki Lake show that have promoted and swear by how chiropractic care can help cure some of people’s problems. Most recent news was on the Ricki Lake show on how chiropractic care had help get rid of acid reflux within babies; you can see that footage on Dr. Erik Roach’s website.



Dr. Erik Roach is one of the most well respected chiropractors within the Winter Park FL community and surrounding areas. He and his staff have now added on a medical team as well to help better serve patients making him a one stop shop to wellness. We asked Dr. Roach what made him so much more successful in healing patients than other doctors, he stated; “ Well, we customize our treatment plans to each new patient, we really do a very direct diagnosis of your problem, meaning we find out the cause of your pain or issue and we eliminate it, unlike other offices or doctors out there, we do not use band-aid or temporary solutions to mask your pain, we make sure we create a plan to completely get rid of it.”



And if you take a look at his website you will find all these wonderful patients giving their testimonials and sharing their experience. If you are in search for a Winter Park chiropractor then feel free to contact Dr. Roach with any questions that you may have, as they do offer a free consultation. Contact details are below:



This office is both a Chiropractic and Medical Center facility that aids patients in healing body injuries/pains,migraines and handles car accident cases.



Roach Family Wellness Integrative Medicine

475 Maitland Ave.

Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

407-647-2007

http://www.roachchiro.com