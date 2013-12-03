Exposedhostingreviews.com Issued Top 10 Best Web Hosting Services

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- For any type of web hosted business, online platform or even to build a new website, it is critical to know the features and offerings by different web hosting service providers. The best way to achieve that is through reviews available online but not every review can be trusted. Exposedhostingreviews.com is a website that provides quality reviews on the best web hosting services available presently. The website offers detailed information about every aspect of the services offered by the web hosting companies thus, making it easier for people to select the best service. Apart from that, it also emphasizes on the things to be considered while selecting a web hosting service provider. The information available within the website is presented in a well-defined and clear way so as to make it easier for people to understand.



The growing usage of internet has provided customers with different hosting providers to choose from. Exposedhostingreviews.com offers customers with a list of the top 10 web hosting service providers which includes Bluehost, Justhost, Hostmonster, iPage, Y! Web hosting, ix webhosting, jaguarPC, Siteground, 1&1, Dreamhost, HostPapa and GoDaddy. Good web hosting service is extremely important in present days information oriented world. When it comes to businesses, web hosting service chosen plays a vital role towards the overall development of the business. BlueHost has been operating since the year 1996 and best suited for medium and small sized businesses. Their plans start at $ 4.95 and the customers are offered with a wide range of features. JustHost is the sister company of BlueHost sharing the same datacentre. The features offered by JustHost are similar to that of BlueHost and prices start at $ 3.25. Exposedhostingreviews.com considers these two companies as the best and therefore places both of them in the number one position. HostGator comes with few extra resources and also offers a refund within forty five days. It has simple web-based interface and also includes the cPanel. These web hosts are the preferred choice of millions as they provide optimum security and high quality backup for the websites.



Another great company is iPage which has been operating since fifteen years and offers the customers with unlimited storage capacity and bandwidth at low costs per month. Next in the list comes Y! Web hosting which is ideal for merchant solutions and offers excellent customer support. IX web hosting, JaguarPC, SiteGround all are excellent web hosting companies which offer great uptime guarantee as well as excellent customer support. The other four companies though not comparable to the top web hosting service providers but still offers a huge range of features and benefits to make a good internet presence. Both 1&1 and HostPapa have a refund policy of thirty days whereas DreamHost has a refund policy of ninety seven days and refund can be obtained anytime from GoDaddy. The review and ranking offered by the site is provided in an easy to understand manner which is perfect for people new in the business.



Majority of smart business owners make use of blogs and websites to engage with their clients and also reach potential customers. Therefore, it is crucial to have the right web hosting service provider so that customers get the service they require and also feel safe to carry out transactions within the website. The needs of the business should be evaluated first before choosing a web hosting service provider. Selecting the appropriate web hosting service plays a big role towards the overall development of the business and also to make profits.



About Exposedhostingreviews.com

Website: www.exposedhostingreviews.com



The website is best suited for people who are new in the internet business and want to have quality knowledge regarding the various aspects of web hosting. Apart from providing a list of the best web hosting service providers, the website offers useful information to visitors so that it becomes easy for them to choose a service that suits their requirements.



For media inquiry

Contact: Mr. Rob

Phone: 8615391597051

Email: exposedhostingreviews@yaogeili.com

Website: www.exposedhostingreviews.com