Exposing the 'Perfect Storm' of Obesity: New Book, Age of Globesity, Blows the Lid off Biggest Threat to U.S. Economy

‘The Age of Globesity: Entering the Perfect Storm’, by Frank Patino, M.D., is the culmination of twenty-five years’ experience in medicine, exercise and nutrition. Confident that the growing prevalence of life-threatening diseases is directly attributable to obesity, Patino’s book is the most diligent attempt yet to help people understand the secrets of losing midriff fat for good.



“The steady rise in the incidences of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, myocardial infarctions, strokes, cancer and perhaps even Alzheimer’s is likely caused by a lifetime of incorrect diets, over-consumption, and exercise deprivation,” says Dr. Patino, creator of the famed ‘Patino Diet’.



Continuing, “The medical ramifications of starting down this slippery slope at younger ages are horrendous, not only to the individual but to the cost of medical treatment and for society as a whole. Medical insurance will soar through the roof in order to pay for this approaching, perfect storm.”



Seeking to help readers change their lives by adopting a healthier, more vibrant and ultimately fat-free lifestyle, Dr. Patino exposes the threat of glycemic carbohydrate diets, which millions incorrectly believe will help them lose weight.



“Little is understood of the role that insulin plays in this unfolding drama. Little is understood about the importance of the glycemic index in this regard. This book will help the reader understand the secret of losing the midriff fat that leads to these serious health problems,” Dr. Patino adds.



Critics praise the book for helping readers understand that most fad-type diets only help individuals store fat, rather than burn it. With Governments and the medical profession trying to curb the problem unsuccessfully for three decades, Dr. Patino’s ground-breaking work could mark a turning point for the nation, its economy and the lives of millions of Americans struggling to keep healthy.



'The Age of Globesity: Entering the Perfect Storm' is available now.



About the Author

Frank Patino M.D., is a practicing Medical Doctor that has held board certifications in Internal Medicine, Emergency Medicine, and Sports Medicine, along with credentials as a Strength & Conditioning Specialist through the NSCA. He currently serves as the CEO of Renaissance Advanced Medical Institute in Livonia, MI and was previously the Occupational Health Director for Pfizer Pharmaceuticals Ann Arbor labs.



Dr. Patino serves as Vice President and Co-Founder of the Humanitarian Medical Relief organization, Health Help Project. Where they provided several million dollars in medical supplies and relief to 19 countries across the world, this earned Dr. Patino the prestigious William E. Upjohn award from Pfizer Pharmaceuticals for Philanthropic work and outstanding achievement. He was also named Honorary Chief Igbo (Ebo) in Nigeria.