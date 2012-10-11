Express Assembly Products Introduces Line of Cordless Torque Screwdrivers

Amherst, NH -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2012 -- (IndustrialPR.net) Express Assembly Products, a leading source of tools for light assembly applications, has announced that it has added a new line of cordless screwdrivers to its extensive offerings of electric and air torque screwdrivers, pulse tools and accessories.



Express Assembly Products’ ergonomically designed, cordless screwdrivers come with a power supply and rechargeable Li-ion battery. Three pistol grip, full auto shut off, adjustable torque models of the cordless screwdrivers are offered. The ES-1007L model features repeatable torque from 8.6-60 inch/lb and 1200 RPM; the ES-1009L model features repeatable torque from 13.32-79.32 inch/lb and 750 RPM; and the ES-1012L features a lower speed of 300 RPM and repeatable torque that ranges from 17.76-106.56 inch/lb. All tools come with Express Assembly’s 30 day satisfaction guarantee and a one year warranty.



According to Express Assembly founder Michael DeChambeau, the cordless tools are ideal for applications in tight spaces or where air or electrical power is not accessible. "Our new cordless drivers from Sumake combine reliability with affordable pricing to offer an outstanding alternative to conventional torque screwdrivers," he says.



The cordless drivers may be ordered at http://www.expressassembly.com



About Express Assembly

Express Assembly Products is one of the largest single sources of light torque assembly tools and related products on the web. The company offers a wide range of electric, pneumatic and torque screwdrivers, as well as a full range of accessories and stands for industrial assembly. Express Assembly offers a Calibration Certification program and is an authorized service center for all screwdrivers and torque meters that it sells.



For more information, please visit http://www.expressassembly.com



