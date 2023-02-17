NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Express Delivery Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Express Delivery market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

UPS (United States), FedEx (United States), DHL (Germany), United States Postal Service (United States), DEPPON LOGISTICS Co Ltd (China), KY Express (China), SF Express (China), EMS (Switzerland), YTO Express (China), STO Express (China).



Scope of the Report of Express Delivery

Express delivery services are meant to deliver shipments in minimum possible time duration. The core objective of these services is to provide value added, door to door transport and shipments on stipulated time including parcels, documents and merchandise goods. Rising e-commerce market and urbanization offer great potential for retailers and logistics. The express logistic is going through massive change owing to need for time bound delivery services to supplement trade growth. Express delivery accounted for the Business Class of cargo services. In terms of region Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. In term of economic condition express delivery also directly supports 1.25 million jobs, more than the petroleum refinery industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End Users (B2B, B2C, C2C), Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service (Warehousing, Transportation)



Market Drivers:

High Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

Growth in E-commerce Market

Enhanced Services Offering with Additional Features, Such as Real Time Monitoring, Return Management and Delivery Guarantee



Market Trends:

Use of IT-enabled Technology in Express Delivery Services Such as GPS Tracking, 2-D Bar Coding and Online Tracking

Rising Demand in Medical and Emergency Healthcare Sectors



Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption Of Robotics & Automation To Drive

Wide Adoption of Delivery by Drone Services

Rising Supply Chain and Logistic Industries



Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines by Government, Regional Disputes among Neighboring Countries and Privacy Concern Among Consumers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



