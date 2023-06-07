Express Delivery Market to See Huge Growth by 2028

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Express Delivery Market Insights, to 2028" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Express Delivery market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.



Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

UPS (United States), FedEx (United States), DHL (Germany), United States Postal Service (United States), DEPPON LOGISTICS Co Ltd (China), KY Express (China), SF Express (China), EMS (Switzerland), YTO Express (China), STO Express (China).



Scope of the Report of Express Delivery

Express delivery services are meant to deliver shipments in minimum possible time duration. The core objective of these services is to provide value added, door to door transport and shipments on stipulated time including parcels, documents and merchandise goods. Rising e-commerce market and urbanization offer great potential for retailers and logistics. The express logistic is going through massive change owing to need for time bound delivery services to supplement trade growth. Express delivery accounted for the "Business Class" of cargo services. In terms of region Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. In term of economic condition express delivery also directly supports 1.25 million jobs, more than the petroleum refinery industry.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End Users (B2B, B2C, C2C), Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service (Warehousing, Transportation)



Market Drivers:

Growth in E-commerce Market

High Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

Enhanced Services Offering with Additional Features, Such as Real "Time Monitoring, Return Management and Delivery Guarantee



Opportunities:

Wide Adoption of Delivery by Drone Services

Rising Supply Chain and Logistic Industries

Growth in Trade Activities in Emerging Countries

Increasing Adoption Of Robotics & Automation To Drive



FedEx Corp. announced that FedEx Ground has officially started delivering FedEx Home Delivery packages on Sunday for the majority of the U.S. population, advancing the transformation of one of the largest global transportation networks in the world to better serve the fast-growing e-commerce market.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



