Express Delivery Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : UPS, FedEx, DEPPON LOGISTICS

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are UPS (United States),FedEx (United States),DHL (Germany),United States Postal Service (United States),DEPPON LOGISTICS Co Ltd (China),KY Express (China),SF Express (China),EMS (Switzerland),YTO Express (China),STO Express (China)



Definition

Express delivery services are meant to deliver shipments in minimum possible time duration. The core objective of these services is to provide value added, door to door transport and shipments on stipulated time including parcels, documents and merchandise goods. Rising e-commerce market and urbanization offer great potential for retailers and logistics. The express logistic is going through massive change owing to need for time bound delivery services to supplement trade growth. Express delivery accounted for the â€œBusiness Classâ€ of cargo services. In terms of region Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in this industry due to the increasing population in this region. In term of economic condition express delivery also directly supports 1.25 million jobs, more than the petroleum refinery industry.



The Global Express Delivery Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Online Trading, Offline Trading), End Users (B2B, B2C, C2C), Operation Area (Domestic, International), Service (Warehousing, Transportation)



What's Trending in Market:

Rising Demand in Medical and Emergency Healthcare Sectors

Use of IT-enabled Technology in Express Delivery Services Such as GPS Tracking, 2-D Bar Coding and Online Tracking



Challenges:

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines by Government

Regional Disputes among Neighboring Countries

Privacy Concern Among Consumers



Opportunities:

Wide Adoption of Delivery by Drone Services

Rising Supply Chain and Logistic Industries

Growth in Trade Activities in Emerging Countries

Increasing Adoption Of Robotics & Automation To Drive



Market Growth Drivers:

Growth in E-commerce Market

High Demand for Cost Effective Shipping Solution

Enhanced Services Offering with Additional Features, Such as Real â€"Time Monitoring, Return Management and Delivery Guarantee



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Express Delivery Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Express Delivery Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Express Delivery market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Express Delivery Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Express Delivery

Chapter 4: Presenting the Express Delivery Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Express Delivery market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Express Delivery Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Express Delivery Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



