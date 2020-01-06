Express Drains Offers Comprehensive Video Inspections

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2020 -- Express Drains uses cutting edge technology to offer video inspections for the pipes, drains, and plumbing systems of their clients. The human eye can only see so much when it comes to identifying blockages in pipes and sewers. Luckily, modern technology can be applied to help drainage professionals locate, diagnose, and treat any blockages or problems with plumbing materials. The drainage experts at Express Drains have recently advised on the benefits that these video inspections offer.



Video camera inspections give plumbing professionals a deeper look into sewer and plumbing systems. This exclusive access helps them to identify problems before they become significant blockages that can cost a substantial amount of money. For instance, sometimes a technician will find a small sewer clog that is unrecognizable to the naked eye. This allows them to excavate only a small portion of the pipe, saving money and time.



Investing in camera inspections from Express Drains is cost-effective because it saves home and business owners from having to pay for excavations if they opt for this more targeted approach to plumbing work. Before video camera inspection technology existed, plumbers were only able to solve leaks or clogs that they could physically see. Often, they would be called back weeks later to fix the same problem. Camera inspection allows all issues to be typically solved in one trip, and with one payment.



A video camera inspection is a plumber's version of a fortune teller. It helps to predict the areas where problems are likely to occur, but cannot yet be seen. The process of the inspection involves inserting a camera through the sewer line and viewing a live feed from inside of the pipes. This allows professionals to understand any problems and offer immediate solutions.



About Express Drains

Express drains offer a variety of specialist drain cleaning and plumbing services across Philadelphia. Their expert team of plumbing professionals provides grease trap cleaning, drain cleaning, sewer line cleaning, hydro-jetting, and video plumbing inspections.



The company is proud to offer same-day services to home and business owners across the Philadelphia region. Their passion for customer service, high-quality craftsmanship, and reliability make them a smart choice for anyone experiencing drain problems that require urgent assistance.