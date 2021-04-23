Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2021 -- Efrain's art is inspired by socioecological concerns, with art fusing interactive sculptures from community-sourced materials. This Earth Week, her work challenges us to think about our precious marine life right here off Miami Beach.



Efrein says, "How we treat our environment is reflective of how we treat ourselves," and "I wanted to find a way for people to have empathy for the largest ecosystem on our planet, to see what it feels like to be an animal in this ocean under the Great Pacific Garbage Patch."



The installation is a reminder to Miami that plastic can be hazardous to our marine life. Efrein hopes that at least one person is impacted and hopes to help people understand the importance of taking care of our oceans.



"When you think about what you're looking at, you're looking at an ocean full of plastic," she said.



This piece suspends from a grid canopy located in front of the Whitten University Senter at Miami University. It uses fishing lines to string together the bottles (all have been donated).



It's crucial that we all take care of our beaches and our oceans. The marine life in Florida is very important, so let's do our part to care for it!



This update comes from THERAPY-IV, Miami Beach Deep Sea Fishing. For more information, visit us online to get prepared for your next Miami Fishing trip.