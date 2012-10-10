Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Express, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced .



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) concerning whether a series of statements by Express, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $1.72 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 30, 2010 to over $2.07 billion for the 52 weeks period that ended on Jan. 28, 2012, and its Net Income increased over the respective time periods from $75.31 million to $140.70 million.



Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) grew from as low as $13.02 per share in September 2010 to as high as $25.56 per share in March 2012.



Then on Oct. 2, 2012, Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) updated its sales and earnings outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2012, the 13-week period ending October 27, 2012, based on its quarter-to-date performance and expectations for the balance of the period. The Company currently expects third quarter fiscal 2012 comparable sales to decline in the mid single digit range.



Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) dropped from $14.99 per share on October 1, 2012, to as low as $11.30 per share on October 4, 2012.



On October 9, 2012, NYSE:EXP shares closed at $11.50 per share.



