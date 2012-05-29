Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Express, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Express, Inc’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 11, 2012 Express, Inc. confirmed in an SEC filing the fourth quarter 2012 guidance and on March 7, 2012, Express, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2011 financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended January 28, 2012,



Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) rose from as low as $19.00 on January 5, 2012 to as high as $26.14 per share on March 14, 2012.



Then on May 22, 2012, Express, Inc. announced its first quarter 2012 financial results for the thirteen week period ended April 28, 2012. Among other things, Express, Inc. updated its 2012 guidance.



Shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) fell from $23.09 per share to as low as $16.45 on May 22, 2012.



NYSE:EXPR shares closed on May 25, 2012, at $18.72 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com