Express Plumbing and Gas Services Now Has an Emergency Plumbing Hotline for 24/7 Repairs

Gold Coast, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- Express Plumbing and Gas Services , a leading Gold Coast plumbing and gas service provider, has implemented an emergency hotline for those with plumbing problems that need immediate addressing. The company is therefore available for any plumbing emergency 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. These on-call options are available for domestic and commercial locations. The company offers plumbing problem diagnosis, maintenance, installation, and repair services.



Express Plumbing and Gas Services has served hundreds of businesses and homeowners in this area for over three decades. It serves businesses of many sizes as its commercial customers include establishments such as the Gold Coast International Hotel, which has been an Express Plumbing and Gas Services customer for over 10 years. The company is a member of the Master Plumbers Association of Queensland and Building Services Authority of Queensland. To ensure that customers are happy with its work, Express Plumbing and Gas Services unconditionally offers a five-year guarantee on all of its plumbing and gas services.



Express Plumbing and Gas Services incorporates the latest in plumbing technology and equipment to fully and ably serve all of its customers’ needs. The company offers a comprehensive list of plumbing services that handle everything from minor leaking problems to maintenance and repair on a whole floor level’s plumbing. State-of-the-art camera equipment enables the company’s plumbing team to quickly locate and identify the cause of a plumbing issue, whether it is in a large sewer pipe or harder-to-reach area. Its team has years of experience in dealing with all types of plumbing issues, making all plumbing contractors able to handle all plumbing issues with ease and efficiency.



For issues such as blocked drains or storm water pipes Express Plumbing and Gas Services has a top-quality, high performance jetting system to clear any blocked area. This system comes equipped with a wide range of nozzles so that it can directly address the specifics of each plumbing problem.



Positive word-of-mouth feedback is especially important in this business. Express Plumbing and Gas Services is endorsed by hundreds of local homeowners and businesses of all sizes in the Gold Coast for its professionalism, expertise, respect for budget parameters, and efficiency among many other professional qualities.



“Express Plumbing and Gas Services has been providing plumbing services to the many properties we managed for many years. It responds promptly to emergency plumbing repairs and in a timely manner for routine repairs,” said Elizabeth Fritz of Blair Athol Accommodation and Support Programme. “Ron Derrick (company owner) and his employees are courteous and professional in every way. No job is too small or too big, and they show no hesitation in providing job quotes where required. All administrative documents are accurate and easily understood. We look forward to working with them on an ongoing basis.”



“We’re always happy to take that extra step for anything your plumbing needs may require, whether it’s big or small,” said Ron Derrick, spokesperson for Express Plumbing and Gas Services. “Our customers’ complete satisfaction with our work is our number one priority. That’s the biggest reason why dozens have used our services continually for over a decade.”



Among the other services that Express Plumbing and Gas Services offers include storm water installation and repair, multiple gas-related services including gas line installation and repair, hot water system repair and maintenance, various roofing installation and repair services, welding services, environmentally friendly and energy-efficient systems implementation, and much more.



Those who mention Express Plumbing and Gas Services’ website when they are calling for an appointment will receive $25 off their next plumbing service. For those interested in the services you can call the listed number for more information.



About Express Plumbing and Gas Services

Express Plumbing and Gas Services is a leading Gold Coast plumbing and gas services company with more than thirty of years of experience serving the Gold Coast region. The company offers a wide range of gas and plumbing services to domestic and commercial customers. The company is endorsed by hundreds of customers for its professionalism, promptness, and cost-effectiveness. Please visit the listed website or call the listed number for more information.



Contact Information:

Ron Derrick

Company: Express Plumbing and Gas Services

Address: PO Box 8852, Gold Coast MC, QLD 9726, Australia

Phone: 1300 650 068

Email: press@expressplumbingandgasservices.com.au

Website: http://www.expressplumbingandgasservices.com.au/