Express Your Proud Feelings for Being an Indian at ProudIndians.in

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- A new ecommerce portal named “ProudIndians.in” has recently been launched for India. Launched on the eve of India’s sixty seventh Independence Day it is the founder’s tribute to the nation. Shreya, a true nationalist was always troubled to see Indians aping the West. Proud Indians, her dream has been started with the sole objective to instill a feeling of patriotism among the citizens of the country.



As stated by the website official, “ProudIndians.in is not just another ecommerce portal. It is a movement to inculcate the feeling of patriotism and pride in India”. The online portal is on its way to create a one stop destination for individuals to express their love or patriotic feeling towards the Indian nation. “Our vision is to build brand Bharat and make every Indian take pride in their Motherland and all things Indian”, adds the website spokesman.



The website shares information about various national heroes who played a significant role in upholding the sovereignty of the nation. A detailed description about the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Paramilitary forces is also given on this portal. ProudIndians.in enables youngsters to put across their views and love towards the nation in a simple format.



ProudIndians.in offers patriotic T-shirts under different names such as Support Our Troops, Bhagat Singh T-Shirt, Vande Mataram, Cars for Boys Tanks for Men, Indian Army To The Rescue T-shirt and many more. It is possible for users to register with the site by entering their email id and password online. Safe product shipment and time-bound delivery are offered by the website. Users can log in with their registered ID to track their product order status. Free product shipment is offered for all product orders above Rs. 300.



For more details on the Proud Indian site, visit www.proudindians.in



About ProudIndians.in

ProudIndians.in is a newly launched website that aims to instill a feeling of patriotism among all Indian nationals. The website has been started by Shreya Bhartia. The website offers a unique online platform for individuals to express their patriotic feelings for their country.



Media Contact

Shreya Bhartia

Phone: 9008266944

www.proudindians.in

shreya@proudindians.in



Twitter: @myproudindians



Facebook: www.facebook.com/ProudIndians.in



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