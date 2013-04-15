ExpressTaxRefund.com Free Live Telephone Support Is Available All Day April 15, 2003

Forest Hills, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- ExpressTaxRefund.com, a leading provider of quick, easy, and affordable online tax services, is providing free live telephone support all day April 15, 2013 for federal and state income taxpayers with questions about filing their tax returns. Tax filers can get one-on-one, real-life support from qualified professionals on ExpressTaxRefund.com’s live phone lines to answer questions related to taxes, efiling, and return preparation. They are aware of how nerve-racking it can be to file federal taxes, and phone assistance providers will ensure that the experience is as quick, simple, and stress-free as possible on Tax Day.



"ExpressTaxRefund.com reminds taxpayers to review tax returns for common errors that may slow processing of their tax returns. Phone assistance will be available all day to help avoid errors." said ExpressTaxRefund.com spokesperson Michele Tyson "Even for taxpayers who cannot meet the April 15 deadline with a completed tax return, ExpressTaxRefund.com’s phone help can assist with questions about requesting filing extensions to prevent late filing penalties."



About ExpressTaxRefund.com

ExpressTaxRefund.com is authorized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to provide federal efiling services to all of its customers, and also handles tax returns for all of the 50 states. The online tax service provider has been assisting taxpayers in preparing and filing their taxes quickly, easily, and affordably for over 10 years. ExpressTaxRefund.com is one of the most popular online tax preparation services in the United States.



Media Contact:

info@expresstaxrefund.com

http://ExpressTaxRefund.com