ExpressTaxRefund.com Gives Advice on How to Get Tax Return Quickly

"There was once a time when the only options you had for filing your taxes were to do them yourself on paper or hire a professional to do them for you," said ExpressTaxRefund.com spokesperson Michele Tyson. "It can be stressful for a person to do their own taxes, especially if they do not have knowledge of up-to-date tax laws."



Even knowledgeable people can miss deductions and tax breaks. And then, after all of the paperwork has been properly filled out, the only option would be to send the forms to the IRS via regular postal mail. You could then expect your refund check to come in the mail within 6-8 weeks after IRS acceptance.



Now you can file your taxes online, and receive your tax return in as little as 10 days.



ExpressTaxRefund.com offers a special software that can help you prepare your taxes yourself. If you have any trouble along the way, customer service is often provided at your disposal. The best news is that many taxpayers can prepare their own taxes within 30 minutes.



When you choose this online option for filing for your tax return, you are actually filing the forms electronically. In most cases, the IRS will accept or deny your return within 48 hours of receiving it. From there, you could have the money deposited into your bank account in as little as 10 days. By using this method, you can have your tax return much faster than the traditional 6-8 weeks.



In order to have your tax return direct deposited, you will need to provide your bank account information. This includes:



The name of your bank

The routing number

The account number



"In addition, you also may need to provide the type of account, like whether it is a checking account or if it is a savings account, that you want your refund deposited into," said Tyson. "Check this information at least twice, to ensure you have entered it all correctly. If there is a mistake made when entering this information, it can delay your deposit."



Filing for your income tax return used to be a lengthy and stressful process. It no longer has to be that way. Take the stress out of filing, and get your return quicker, by filing electronically online with ExpressTaxRefund.com



