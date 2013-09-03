Exquisite Handmade Gemstone Jewelry at Great Prices

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Amazinite offers luxurios handcrafted gemstone jewelry at affordable prices. They have an entire collection of gemstone necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings and many more to impress their customers. They have some of the most popular brands in their collection such as Giorgio Milano, Summer Whites, The Capri Collection, The Black Tie Collection and so on offering designer gemstone jewellery and watches. There is a great collection of necklaces that are made up precious gemstones, diamonds, pearls, scarab, etc. The gemstone jewelry is made up of precious metals such as pure silver gold and platinum. This store has the most stylish collection that most celebrities prefer to buy and wear.



There is a wide variety of colored gemstones for the customers to choose from. Gemstones such as Black Onyx, Purple Amethyst, Topaz, Pearls, Yellow Citrine and many more vibrant colored stones are available that can be matched with different outfits. They also provide wholesale jewelry for retail businesses and other jewelry stores. The fabulous collection of handmade gemstone jewelry is very special because it adds beauty and elegance to any kind of dress. Right from occasional gemstone jewelry to casual jewelry, there is a great variety here.



Apart from the regular jewelry items there are children’s jewelry, anklets and pendants available at Amazinite.



To know more about gemstone jewelry offered by Amazinite visit website www.amazinite.com



About Amazinite.com

Amazinite, www.amazinite.com based at New York was started in the year 1987. They are Gemstone Jewelry Designers, Manufacturers and Suppliers for over 25 years now. Amazinite’s expert craftsmen create some of the most exquisite pieces of designer necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and many other jewelry items with genuine gemstones and 14K/18K Gold.



Media Contact

Boris Tesker – Managing Director, Amazinite

Address: 151 W 46th Street, Suite #702, New York, NY 10036

Phone: 212-354-6081

Email: BorisTesker@Amazinite.com

Website: http://www.amazinite.com/